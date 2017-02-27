Luella Bartley Gets the Top Post at Calvin Klein Jeans

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

After Raf Simons’s well-received Calvin Klein debut at New York Fashion Week, the brand has some more big news to announce. Per the Guardian, British designer Luella Bartley has been tapped to head up the Calvin Klein Jeans arm of the brand. (Her official title is head of global design.)

After her much-beloved namesake line closed in 2009, Bartley co-designed Marc by Marc Jacobs with her close collaborator Katie Hillier, bringing skate- and motocross-influenced designs to the runway. The two now design a line, Hillier Bartley, which they founded in 2015.

