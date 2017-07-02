Madewell Is Making Lingerie Now

In the span of a little more than a year, Madewell’s head of design, Joyce Lee, has made it the go-to place for off-duty-wear. Looking for a classic trench that doesn’t cost a fortune? Hit them up. Need a fuzzy sweater that looks like it could have been cut from a rug? Obviously they have that. Want high-waisted jeans that properly channel that ’90s cool-girl aesthetic? The massive denim selection has become one of their biggest draws.

Despite all of their basics, there’s one category they never explored until now: lingerie. Launching today, Madewell is coming for your underwear drawer with a 42-piece collection of bralettes, shorts, thongs, and briefs that combine a minimalist aesthetic and underwire-free, super-comfortable design. With cotton, lace, and mesh options, they’re staples you’ll want to wear every day, especially if you’re the type to hate fussy underpinnings. Prices begin at $12.50 for bottoms while bras range from $28 to $35.

To celebrate the launch, Madewell stores across the country are throwing parties on Thursday, February 9, with 10 percent of proceeds going to Girls Inc., an organization that provides mentorship and educational opportunities. You can check out the full list of participating stores here and scroll down to check out more images from the collection.

Mesh-trimmed Michele bralette, $32, Madewell.

Lizzie bralette, $28; cotton bikini, $12.50, Madewell.

Liana longline bralette, $35, Madewell.

Kealy longline bralette, $32, boy-short, $12.50; Madewell.

Cotton modal bikini, $12.50; Madewell.

Mesh-trimmed Michele bralette, $32, cotton modal bikini, $12.50; Madewell.

Eliza cutout bralette, $28; cotton modal bikini, $12.50; Madewell.