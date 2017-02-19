Madonna Posts Video of Her New Twins Singing and Being Adorable

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Music makes the people come together, and that includes Madonna’s newly adopted 4½-year-old twins, Stella and Esther Mwale. In an Instagram video the pop icon posted Saturday night, the pajama-clad twins sing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” with great gusto while accompanied by a grand piano. Because if you’re going to sing a lullaby before bedtime, you gotta do it up right.

Last week, Madonna confirmed she had finished the adoption process for Stella and Esther. The twins are from Malawi, as are Madonna’s children Mercy James and David Banda.

