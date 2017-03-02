Malia Obama Went to the Girls Premiere Party Last Night

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

Malia Obama spent her first two weeks outside the White House living the life that every cool teen dreams of: Moving to New York for a plum internship in the entertainment industry, rocking mom jeans and a crop top to work, and capping it all off with an evening at the Girls premiere party.

Vulture’s E. Alex Jung spotted the former first daughter — and ex-Girls intern — at the season six premiere party at New York’s Cipriani last night.

i thought i was staring at a model at this party but nope it was just MALIA OBAMA — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 3, 2017

Sighting Malia in the wild: One of the few things New Yorkers in 2017 have to look forward to.