13 mins ago

Nothing Catches the Eye Better Than Bedazzled Marc Jacobs

Our Golden Peacock winner for the last day of New York Fashion Week.

23 mins ago

Buffalo Plaid and a Green Military Coat Are a Perfect Mix

The chicest look on the last day of New York Fashion Week.

5:00 p.m.

You’ll Want to Buy Everything at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

We’ve picked out the best items from a bubblegum-pink beanie to a classic pair of Adidas.

4:38 p.m.

The Biggest Beauty Trend From New York Fashion Week

It doesn’t involve any contouring.

4:15 p.m.

See Lost Photos of Hollywood Starlets by a Condé Nast Photographer

Lusha Nelson photographed for Vogue and Vanity Fair in the 1930s.

3:44 p.m.

Is Ginger Tea Really Good For an Upset Stomach?

Two experts explain it all.

3:30 p.m.

You Won’t Believe What This Inspiring Mom Sent to Her Son in College

The ultimate care package.

3:08 p.m.

All of The Best Fashion Campaigns From Spring

Brandon Maxwell’s love letter to Detroit, The Kooples’ romantic encounter, and Milly gets all tied up.

3:01 p.m.

How to Survive Trump After Surviving a Plague

Award-winning director David France on today’s activist movements.

2:45 p.m.

Trump Supporters Are Buying Ivanka’s ‘Liberal Repellent’ Perfume As Revenge

The president’s supporters are boycotting the boycott by buying the perfume, which is currently the best-selling women’s fragrance on Amazon.

2:35 p.m.

Remy Ma Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

The rapper is back with a new album and a message for her fans.

2:19 p.m.

Trump Somehow Found a Way to Insult Women at the Unveiling of An Airplane

Truly impressive.

2:16 p.m.

This Finnish Word Makes Your Sad Weekend Plans Sound a Little Cooler

It’s a good night for some kalsarikannit.

2:15 p.m.

The Female Directors of XX Are Exorcising Their Demons Onscreen

St. Vincent, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vuckovic, and Sofìa Carrillo talk murder, mayhem, and male directors.

2:08 p.m.

Woman Accused of Assassination Says She Thought It Was a Reality-TV Prank

25-year-old Siti Aisyah had apparently been paid for similar acts before.

2:00 p.m.

Is Size Diversity Really Getting Any Better on the Runway?

Is a little better actually better?

1:35 p.m.

Tilda Swinton Designed These Cool New Sunglasses

Erik Madigan Heck shot the actress in Gentle Monster’s latest campaign.

1:24 p.m.

Angela Merkel Is Also Powerless Against Justin Trudeau’s Gaze

The German chancellor is the latest world leader to fall under the Canadian prime minister’s spell.

1:01 p.m.

What Aubrey Plaza Can’t Live Without

Including the natural deodorant Judy Greer told her about.

12:57 p.m.

This Beauty Brand Won’t Sell to Trump Supporters

Illamasqua asks that its customers commit to an anti-fascism pledge.