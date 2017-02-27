Maria Borges Is L’Oréal’s Newest Spokesmodel

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

You could say that L’Oréal Paris is on a beautiful roll. After revealing a new campaign last month that specifically underscored diversity (trans model Hari Nef, Chinese model Xiao Wen Ju, and curve model Sabina Karlsson are just a few of the faces featured in the ads), the company added another underrepresented face to the roster today. Angola-born Maria Borges, who made a big splash in 2015 as the first black woman to walk the Victoria’s Secret fashion show with natural hair, is now officially fronting a new brew of ads for the French cosmetics house.

“I believe in the beauty of diversity and the empowering message that a girl who started from the bottom can be an international beauty symbol and be living proof that our dreams are valid, and the future ahead of us is bright,” Borges remarked in a press release.

I'm rocking #infallible liquid lipstick by @lorealmakeup for Valentine's Day. Which color are you rocking? Comment below. 🌹💄 A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Her entrance arrives after she already collaborated with L’Oréal Paris for a few ad spots, including the brand’s Hydra Genius serum and Infallible Lip Paints. Today’s announcement solidifies her role with L’Oréal Paris, and, hopefully, points to beauty’s increased involvement in promoting inclusivity (which honestly — really — isn’t that hard to do).