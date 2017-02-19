Mariah Carey Is Still Feeling ‘Victimized’ By Her New Year’s Eve Performance

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

By now, you’re well aware of Mariah Carey’s infamously disastrous live performance on New Year’s Eve — how could you not be! It was all anyone could talk about while ringing in 2017, frankly. Carey was quick to speak out about the “horrible” performance many times while also waging a war against the producers of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest in retaliation, claiming that the producers of the show purposely set her up to fail. The whole snafu looked to be in the past, though, with neither side publicly speaking about it for over a month, but now Carey is back on the offensive regarding that “wreck” of an evening, clapping back at her critics. “I don’t know what they want me to do! It’s like I’m the only one that has to make five million comebacks,” she told the AP in a new interview. “For me there’s different rules, I don’t know why. I don’t know why it’s not okay that I was just like victimized and vilified by the situation.” Carey also explained that if people “got a little laugh” out of the performance, then that’s totally fine with her, too: “As long as I didn’t ruin anyone else’s holiday, then I’m good.” Since her performance, Carey has channeled her inner hurt by releasing a new breakup ballad.