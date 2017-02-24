Let Martha Stewart’s Story About Her New Peacock Soothe You

Photo: Getty Images

On Friday morning, Martha Stewart tweeted out this message:

Photos of my newest peacock on today's https://t.co/PaKhJ8WIq0. Take a look at this handsome and impressive bird. — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) February 24, 2017

Well, Martha, don’t mind if I do!

The lifestyle mogul already owns several peafowl, which she regularly writes about in blog posts such as “Moving the Peafowl,” “A New Home for My Peafowl,” and “A White Peacock Arrives at My Farm.” Other pets include — but are not limited to — cats, a Chow Chow named Genghis Khan, and her beloved drone.

Her latest blog post includes no fewer than 15 photos of her new, handsome, impressive peacock, along with photos of her other peafowl (also handsome and impressive). There are also some peafowl facts, like “Remember, only males are called peacocks — these females are growing peahens” and “For the largest source of peafowl information, go to http://www.unitedpeafowlassociation.org.”



This is better than any mediation app.