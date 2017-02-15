Inside a Painterly Fashion Show in the Guggenheim

View Slideshow Photo: Mitchel Sams

Designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh picked the Guggenheim for her runway show last Monday — an appropriate choice for her fall collection’s artful aesthetic. The pieces were all about contrasts, like deep purples and reds paired with buttery yellows or soft whites. Below, a recap of the show’s best moments.

The designs were minimalist — feminine, flowing, high-waisted skirts; masculine, tailored vests and blazers; and bodysuits under loose, open button-down shirts. These 1940s-inspired looks mingled with Victorian-era puffy sleeves and embellishments.

#maryamnassirzadeh #fw17 ❤️⚡️💛⚡️💜 A post shared by LISA SAYS GAH (@lisasaysgah) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:13am PST

The set: a beige-carpeted staircase in the Guggenheim’s basement Peter B. Lewis Theater. Models descended as if guests were watching a performance, and in many ways they were — musician Dev Hynes, also known as Blood Orange, played a soothing tune on a keyboard during the show. He told Vogue that the new song examines the themes of family and new beginnings, which aligned with the show’s emphasis on fresh and unexpected designs.

@maryam_nassir_zadeh FW17, @alexandraalbright walking and @devhynes performing... my heart is exploding 😭❤️✨ #maryamnassirzadeh #nyfw #fw17 A post shared by Emily Chang (@emilychang_) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The brand’s popular block-heeled shoes appeared as new dark-blue velvet and purple suede booties and stark-white pumps. Handbags and belts appeared on the runway for the first time — a launch of two new lines. Small, top-handled bags came in suede, velvet, and raffia, among other materials.

Colours at Maryam Nassir Zadeh A/W17 @mnzshowroom #mnz #ediblecolour #maryamnassirzadeh A post shared by Moon Magazine (@moon_magazine) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Zadeh cast artists, models, and the brand’s “muses” for her lineup, including Susan Cianciolo, Georgia Howorth, and Alexandra Albright. They all stood together onstage at the show’s end — a nod to theater’s customary final bows.