Meet Halpern, The Beyoncé-Approved Designer Blowing Up London Fashion Week

London has always been the city where young designers with an extremely strong point of view can make a name for themselves. You only have to look at the likes of Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha, two distinctively British brands that showed Saturday as proof. The next name to know? Michael Halpern. The New York-raised, Central St. Martin’s graduate debuted his namesake brand Halpern last season as a part of their graduate fashion show. There his work caught the eye of Sarah Mower, which then led to a stint working as a consultant at Atelier Versace, and even designing for Beyoncé. That would be pretty impressive even for a seasoned veteran but even more so for a recent graduate.

In an unfinished storefront on Regent Street (a major shopping thoroughfare), big-time editors like Suzy Menkes and W’s Edward Enninful sat on rough chairs that were covered with the quilted blankets one would use to move furniture. The raw feel of the space was further enhanced by a makeshift lighting arrangement, which looked more like a construction site than a runway show. The clothes, though, were anything but utilitarian.

The collection was filled with sequins of every color and bright furs made for a girl who knows how to party. Drawing inspiration from Studio 54, Bob Mackie, and Cher, it was glamorous and satisfyingly over-the-top. There were jumpsuits, mini dresses, and full-on gowns all shimmering under the glaring fluorescent light. One piece in particular, a gold and green flared trouser, was made with 12,000 sequins applied by hand, a painstaking process that took over 120 hours. These were the kind of clothes you can see stylists fighting over, both for shoots and red carpets. Expect to see big things from Halpern in 2017