When Mel Gibson appeared on the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet with a significantly younger woman on his arm, many reasonably assumed that he had brought his daughter as his date. But within seconds, we simultaneously realized in horror that she was in fact his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross — and she just gave birth to Gibson’s ninth child in January.

THAT WASN'T HIS DAUGHTER??!??! — SaraKateW (@SaraKateW) February 27, 2017

I thought Mel Gibson brought his daughter to the awards. He didn't. It's not his daughter #Oscars — Morgan Massengill (@RadioGirlMorgan) February 27, 2017

"oh there's Mel Gibson with his...daughter I hope?" -me being horrifyingly wrong — sarah (@SarahInTheRye) February 27, 2017

"Is that Mel Gibson's girlfriend or daughter?" — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

Alert: Mel Gibson's girlfriend (not daughter) just smiled. #Oscars — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) February 27, 2017

definitely thought that woman was Mel Gibson's daughter — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) February 27, 2017

Mel Gibson's girlfriend, huh. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 27, 2017

Here’s some fun Oscars night math: Ross is 26 and Gibson is 61. Gibson’s oldest daughter is 36.