It was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live gave the gum-chewin’, loud-talkin’ Sean Spicer the Studio 8H treatment, and wow, did they follow through or what. Comedian extraordinaire Melissa McCarthy made her debut as the unhinged Press Secretary on last night’s show — look at that hairline and makeup — with the help of some silly props and, well, let’s just say animated language directed at the press. “President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick on the NATIONAL TV today,” she yelled. “When he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a STANDING OVATION, which lasted a full FIFTEEN MINUTES, and you can check the tape on that. Everyone was SMILING. Everyone was HAPPY. And every single one of the women was OVULATING left and right. And no one was sad. Those are the facts FOREVER.” Melissa, may you be never disrespected ever again.