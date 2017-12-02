Melissa McCarthy Rages As Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live

Photo: Will Heath/Saturday Night Live/NBC

On last night’s Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy reprised her bombastic and downright creepy imitation of Sean Spicer doing one of his press conference freak-outs, and boy, it was golden. From the horrifying wad of chewing gum to the lectern that rushes at reporters, the cold open was just a thing of delight. Plus, the backstage pics are equally great, especially the one of McCarthy planting a big one on her husband Ben Falcone while she’s still in Spicer makeup. Given how upset the president reportedly was with SNL casting a woman to play his press secretary, this sketch probably went over like Ghostbusters … I mean, gangbusters.

Spicey getting his big boy touch-ups. #LiveFrom8H #SNLBackstage #SNL A photo posted by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:31pm PST