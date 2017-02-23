Being Too Lazy to Get Bang Trims Is Cool Now

Photo: Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

If you’ve figured out the answer to beauty’s number-one question — Should I get bangs? — you know that the follow-up to that question is, When should I come in for a bang trim. If you’re a Prada girl, never, and don’t worry about it. This season’s Prada girls are too busy to go to the salon every six weeks for a bang trim. Backstage at Prada, Guido Palau gave eight or nine lucky models his signature transformational haircuts.

For model Amanda Murphy, she evolved over the course of several hours from long hair to blunt shoulder-length hair to a page-boy cut, with Palau and his team cutting until a half-hour before the show. “She’s a known Prada girl, but she’s very comfortable with the haircut.” Other models had their hair middle-parted, with slight bang “flaps” cut into each side about ear length. “It makes that one-length hair a little tough-looking,” Palau explained”. It’s a little early ’60s, ’70s, Love on the Left Bank, a little clumpy and revolutionary-looking, with an outgrown fringe or bangs.”

Unlike much of the wavy, “beachy” texture we’ve seen throughout past Fashion Week seasons, the hair texture at Prada was kept mostly straight. Even curly-haired models like Yasmin Wijnaldum had their hair blown out using Redken’s Windswept for a hint of texture, and Redken’s Move Ability wax to give it some hold. Your beachy hair might be getting a rest.

To go with the tough hair, Pat McGrath turned to one of the biggest and best trends we saw in New York: individuality. “You can be anything you want with makeup. It’s a way to create your own identity. People used to put on makeup to seduce. Now I wear makeup for me. So it’s about individuality and individualism.” To that end, some models had natural looks with clean skin (albeit still slightly luminous, in that McGrath way), with lips their natural tone. Two models, like Saskia de Brauw, got red lipstick applied softly with fingertips (McGrath’s preferred way of lipstick application, for a softer touch).

The “tougher” eye look was a hand-painted, black-and-blue eye design. But the makeup didn’t look anything like a mottled bruise, with McGrath mentioning that the color blue was used because it just looked “right” (a vague word used by makeup artists that broadly means artistic intuition, which, given McGrath’s career, she has a clearly defined sense of right and wrong). A layer of sky blue was smudged across the socket line, slightly elongating the eye and looking a little imperfect. Black pencil went underneath the eye, purposely a little smudgy to look a little more feathery. “It’s one foot in rebellion, and the other in beauty,” Palau said of the Prada woman. Now you know where you stand when you’re waffling about booking that bang trim.

