Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal Over Pedophilia Comments

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos lost his controversial book deal with Simon & Schuster on Monday. The infamous alt right troll was removed earlier in the day from the Conservative Political Action Conference’s speaking lineup when a video emerged of Yiannopoulos condoning, and laughing about, sexual relationships between grown men and boys. According to the New York Times, the video shows Yiannopoulos saying, “Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature. Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty.” This definition of pedophilia ignores that 13 year olds are children. Following the revelation, the American Conservative Union released a statement rescinding their invitation to Yiannopoulos and condemning his words and Simon & Schuster canceled their book deal for Dangerous.

The book deal made headlines earlier in the year, when public figures like Leslie Jones, a victim of the writer’s vicious Twitter attacks, and author Roxane Gay, who pulled her book with Simon & Schuster in protest, spoke out against Yiannopolous. They and 160 children’s-books creators cited Yiannopolous’s record of using hate speech and offensive arguments on social media and in his frequent articles for Breitbart as reason to not give the troll a bigger platform for his message.