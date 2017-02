The Latest on the Cut

23 mins ago

Reese, Mindy, and Oprah Are Having the Time of Their Lives in New Zealand

They’re filming A Wrinkle in Time.

12:05 p.m.

How Fashion Designer Eileen Fisher Gets Everything Done

On employing one mantra to reduce stress, logging off on the weekends, and how being the boss has changed her.

12:02 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Try to Act Older at Work?

Act like your age is a nonissue, and others will take your cue.

11:51 a.m.

Why Solange’s Stylist Can’t Stop Buying This Drugstore Moisturizer

Shiona Turini on her beauty routine and her secret celebrity facialist.

11:36 a.m.

Three Former U.S. Gymnasts Speak Out About Doctor’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

They publicly opened up about the alleged abuse for the first time on 60 Minutes.

11:21 a.m.

Burberry’s Beauty Look Was All About Natural Contouring

Not like Kylie.

11:16 a.m.

Two Actual Models Rescued Children Who Fell Into an Icy Pond

Model-rescuer is the new model-DJ.

11:05 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Face Cream That Gives You Instagram-Ready Skin

Our beauty editor said it was like “a Valentine’s Day present for her face.”

10:50 a.m.

Kanye Was Not Happy With the Jacket He Had to Wear in Anchorman 2

The world’s fussiest man strikes again.

10:21 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Racially Profiled for Wearing a Headscarf

“How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

10:15 a.m.

Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Dropped After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized

A new study links same-sex marriage policies to decreased teen suicide attempts.

10:11 a.m.

Hijab-Wearing Yeezy Model Halima Aden Covers the New Issue of CR Fashion Book

Paris Jackson also scored a cover.

9:30 a.m.

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ Music Video Is Katy Perry’s 1984

A nightmarish dystopian vision.

9:23 a.m.

The Supreme-Branded Metrocard Is Here

How hypebeasts ride the train.

9:20 a.m.

George Clooney Says He’s ‘Really Excited’ to Have Twins at Age 56

George spoke to the press about Amal’s pregnancy for the first time.

9:12 a.m.

Meet the Knitwear Maven Building a Creative Community

Autumn Hruby is the founder of clothing brand and art-literary journal Hesperios.

1:47 a.m.

Roxane Gay Calls Out Simon & Schuster After They Drop Milo Yiannopoulos

“They did not finally ‘do the right thing’ and now we know where their threshold, pun intended, lies.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

We Finally Get to the Root of Katie and Tom’s Problems on Vanderpump Rules

What they’ve really been fighting about all along.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal Over Pedophilia Comments

The American Conservative Union also canceled his speaking engagement.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

What, Exactly, Are Melania and Ivanka Trump Trying to Sell?

The First Lady and First Daughter have shed their sex-sells pasts. So now what are they hawking?