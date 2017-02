The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

Ready-to-Wear Designer Emmanuelle Khanh Dies at 79

“The couture is dead; I want to design for the street.”

10:39 a.m.

Cops Called Over Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s Latest Custody Confrontation

This custody battle marches on.

10:33 a.m.

WATCH: This New Model Just Wore a Hijab at New York Fashion Week

She’s committed to her choices.

8:46 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen on ‘Underrepresented’ Asian Models and Appropriation

Some real talk about diversity in modeling and movies.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Nothing Catches the Eye Better Than Bedazzled Marc Jacobs

Our Golden Peacock winner for the last day of New York Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 5:27 p.m.

Buffalo Plaid and a Green Military Coat Are a Perfect Mix

The chicest look on the last day of New York Fashion Week.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

You’ll Want to Buy Everything at Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

We’ve picked out the best items from a bubblegum-pink beanie to a classic pair of Adidas.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

The Biggest Beauty Trend From New York Fashion Week

It doesn’t involve any contouring.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

See Lost Photos of Hollywood Starlets by a Condé Nast Photographer

Lusha Nelson photographed for Vogue and Vanity Fair in the 1930s.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Is Ginger Tea Really Good for an Upset Stomach?

Two experts explain it all.

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

You Won’t Believe What This Inspiring Mom Sent to Her Son in College

The ultimate care package.

Yesterday at 3:08 p.m.

All of the Best Fashion Campaigns From Spring

Brandon Maxwell’s love letter to Detroit, the Kooples’ romantic encounter, and Milly gets all tied up.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

How to Survive Trump After Surviving a Plague

Award-winning director David France on today’s activist movements.

Yesterday at 2:45 p.m.

Trump Supporters Are Buying Ivanka’s ‘Liberal Repellent’ Perfume As Revenge

The president’s supporters are boycotting the boycott by buying the perfume, which is currently the best-selling women’s fragrance on Amazon.

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

Remy Ma Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

The rapper is back with a new album and a message for her fans.

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Trump Somehow Found a Way to Insult Women at the Unveiling of An Airplane

Truly impressive.

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

This Finnish Word Makes Your Sad Weekend Plans Sound a Little Cooler

It’s a good night for some kalsarikannit.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

The Female Directors of XX Are Exorcising Their Demons Onscreen

St. Vincent, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vuckovic, and Sofìa Carrillo talk murder, mayhem, and male directors.

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

Woman Accused of Assassination Says She Thought It Was a Reality-TV Prank

25-year-old Siti Aisyah had apparently been paid for similar acts before.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Is Size Diversity Really Getting Any Better on the Runway?

Is a little better actually better?