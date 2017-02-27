In a Shyamalan-sized twist, Moonlight just claimed its Oscar for Best Picture after the award was erroneously given over to La La Land. The whole La La team took the stage to accept the award, but their speech was interrupted by host Jimmy Kimmel and presenter Warren Beatty, because, as Beatty explained, “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone La La Land.” So he just went ahead and gave the Best Picture award to that movie, when it was intended for Moonlight. Director Barry Jenkins then gave the passionate speech so many were hoping he would get the chance to deliver.