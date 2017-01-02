An Elderly Iraqi Woman Died After Trump’s Travel Ban Barred Her From the U.S.

Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Hager, a Michigan business owner who fled Iraq during the Gulf War, was traveling with his niece, two nephews, and his 75-year-old mother, Naimma, when Donald Trump signed an executive action barring citizens and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. They’d been in Iraq visiting family but planned to return to the U.S. when Naimma fell ill.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, officials at the Iraqi airport told Hager he could board the flight because he was an American citizen. But even though they hold green cards, his niece, nephews, and mother were told by officials they would have to stay behind. “I was just shocked,” Hager said. “I had to put my mom back on the wheelchair and take her back and call the ambulance, and she was very, very upset. She knew right there if we send her back to the hospital she’s going to pass away — she’s not going to make it.” The next day, his mother died.

Hager, who worked alongside U.S. special forces in Iraq between 2003 and 2008, said he blames her death on President Trump. “I really believe this in my heart: If they would have let us in … she would have made it, and she would have been sitting right here next to me,” he said. “She’s gone because of him.”

This is one of many cases in which Trump’s travel ban has barred people hoping to enter the U.S. to receive medical care. The Church World Service, an organization responsible for processing refugees in sub-Saharan Africa, told the Washington Post that the order could endanger the lives of a 9-year-old Somali child in Ethiopia with a congenital heart disease and a 1-year-old Sudanese boy with cancer, among others. “These are already the most thoroughly vetted of any individuals entering the United States,” said one of the organization’s senior directors. “It is unnecessary for these individuals to die while waiting for resettlement.”