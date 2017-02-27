What I Learned From Two Months in Social-Media Rehab

Photo: martin-dm/Getty Images

Comedian Chris Gethard has been seeing his therapist, Barb, for many years. I learned that by listening to his podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, an hourlong conversation between Gethard and a random caller. During the commercial breaks, he talks up the show’s sponsors in a very personal way. Supposedly, his wife really uses Stamps.com to send out band merch, and she thinks his Mack Weldon underwear are sexy. They sleep well on their Casper mattress.

Gethard seems genuinely enthusiastic about his sponsors, and it’s easy to believe that, like sorority recruitment, it’s a mutual-selection process. But maybe because he has Barb, Gethard doesn’t share firsthand intel on Talkspace, the direct-messaging therapy app that’s also a sponsor. I too have a Barb, but with so much ground to cover, she and I have never discussed my self-diagnosed social-media dependency — a problem for which Talkspace has created a 12-month program that costs about $33 per week.

Spending less time on social media is a goal, along with losing a few pounds and starting a meditation practice, that I believe I should be able to tackle on my own. And yet I can’t. I don’t know what constitutes an addict, but I look at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at stoplights, while I’m watching TV, as I’m waiting for onions to caramelize, and nearly every time I lose steam during the workday, which is often. I don’t have a boss looking over my shoulder or even a job that prohibits checking social media. Here I am writing about it, after all.

Like an addict, I repeat this behavior even though it doesn’t usually end well. Sometimes I click on a link and the story is very good, or a faraway friend posts a selfie, and it makes me happy to see her face. But mostly I learn that beet lattes are a thing in a city where I no longer live, that the baby of a guy I barely spoke to in high school is one month older, and that Trump has done another heinous thing and I should be outraged and I am, but then what?

So I enroll in Talkspace’s social-media rehab and am assigned to Nicole, who, unlike my real-life therapist, has a Twitter account and wears lipstick. I think of her like a personal trainer, but for willpower versus glutes. My simple goal is to log onto each platform no more than once a day. The more complex one is to not feel so icky when I do.

Over the first few weeks, I tell Nicole that I feel insecure when my posts don’t get a lot of likes, and wary of my ego’s fragility when they do. That user-generated content feels like a bottomless well, even though I keep unfollowing people. That it’s hard to know whom to unfollow, because what if I offend or miss out on an important announcement? Is it weird to keep following someone who was in a book club I attended once, a decade ago, because she posts about her kids in a way that gives me hope for laid-back motherhood? Is it cruel to unfollow someone I love dearly in real life but less so on the internet? Is the occasional gem from Lindy West worth wading through the 27 tweets she’s composed since just yesterday? It’s only 10:14 in the morning, mind you.

Nicole repeats a lot of my thoughts back to me but with slightly different wording. To be fair, my own therapist does this too, but there’s not a daylong delay between my thoughts and her rephrasing. Just like in real-life therapy, there are a lot more questions than answers, and the slow pace of progress frustrates me. Nicole has the flashlight, but I have the map, and I want to get to the “X” pronto.

So after 45 messages sent and received, I make a list of all the things social media provides me that I’d rather provide myself: distraction (I’m embarrassed to admit that I actually suggest putting on hand cream and “organizing a file” instead), connectedness (here I propose calling a friend, which is not really something I could do on a Wednesday morning), and validation.

This is where I hit a real hurdle. Sometimes I use social media to spread helpful information or give a shout-out to a friend. But mostly, though I don’t explicitly say, “Here’s something I’m proud of,” that’s the implied message: I wrote this story, I finished this hike, I baked these cookies, I made this donation: Don’t you think that’s worthwhile? And a chorus of 79 friends tells me what I can’t in good confidence tell myself: that I’m talented, pretty, strong, and making something of my life.

“If you loved yourself, and felt secure in that love, you would get so much of what you are longing for,” writes Nicole. “I know this is a very personal question, but I think necessary: What is keeping you from loving yourself? I do think if you discover this, then you will be so much more comfortable with anything you put out to the world, on social media or anywhere.”

She’s right, of course. But can someone who doesn’t know my sisters’ names and can’t see my facial expressions really help me answer this question, and can she do it in 12 weeks? I’m reminded of when I switched health insurers, and the new one gave me three free therapy visits. Three! I could barely work out how to properly pronounce my middle name in three visits, let alone shore up self-esteem. Three months is longer than three visits, sure, but if you transcribed an hourlong therapy session, the word count would probably equal what Nicole and I type in a month.

But we keep typing, and Nicole tries to convince me that I’m being too hard on myself. “Sometimes it is a good thing not to give a shit,” she agrees. “But sometimes it’s nice to feel someone does. I would not say that it is unhealthy for us to want other people to notice something about us that makes us who we are. I think it gets complicated only when we pretend to be something that we are not or pander to people.”

She reassures me that there’s a biological basis for getting hooked, explaining that the brain releases dopamine with every like, creating a chemical feedback loop that keeps us coming back. I can attest: After I post a story I wrote for The New Yorker, I’m like a dog who can’t stop pressing the lever on my kibble dispenser. Nicole says that unpredictability is also compelling (or, when the arrival of a reward is varied, rats treat the lever like the “Door Close” button on an elevator). For every ten requests for restaurant recommendations, there’s an insider-y thread about the folding of a women’s magazine I wrote for, or a post alerting me that a close friend is in the hospital. These random payoffs make me afraid to pull back, even if it means having to sift through a sponsored post for a Rebecca Minkoff sale, a picture of someone’s hot chocolate, and a Bon Jovi joke. (Have you ever read your Facebook feed out loud? You should.)

As much as I fantasize about social media being wiped out Tyler Durden–debt-style so we’re all living everything offline, Milton taught me that the mind can make a hell of any space, digital or otherwise. I’m watching My So-Called Life on Hulu, and I’m struck by how the characters are always lying on their beds and sulking in the bathroom but never, ever scrolling. I wasn’t on social media in high school, but I worried about being liked and doing well. Which is to say that a lot of my problems with social media reflect problems in my actual life, then and now, and they probably aren’t going away any time soon.

That doesn’t mean I can’t tilt the scales toward more analog interaction, though. With Nicole, I’m able to work through stuff I’d feel silly paying a co-pay for, and maybe even verbalizing, which is probably why I never utilize the voice-message feature (Nicole does leave me a few messages). She’s helped me get down to about 30 minutes a day on social media. Now, when I’m in a liminal state, I mostly read stories I’ve Pocketed, or I actually put on hand cream. When I catch myself rolling my eyes at an umpteenth picture of someone’s Blue Apron ramen or abs peeking out from under a knotted tank, I hit “unfollow.”

But by strengthening my resolve to spend less time online and make better use of it, Nicole has rendered her own app-based service increasingly unattractive, and I quit at the two-month mark. It’s hard to imagine continuing the program for another month, and it’s even harder to think about spending years (Gethard’s up to nine) messaging with someone about grief or abuse or crippling anxiety. While Talkspace’s motto is “therapy for how we live today” — unlimited, always on, and in sentences reworked on a keyboard — I prefer the antidotal confines of my therapist’s office, where I go every Wednesday afternoon, and sometimes I swing by the post office on my way home.