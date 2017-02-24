Naomi Campbell Appears Peaceful While Tangled in Roots at Milan Fashion Week

This morning at the PAC, a modern art space in Milan, Tod’s opened its Fashion Week presentation with an installation by artist Thomas De Falco. The focal point was supermodel Naomi Campbell, looking ethereal, peaceful, and … silent.

The most super of super, Naomi Campbell at the Tod's presentation by Thomas De Falco in Milan this morning.

Tod’s teased the presentation on its Instagram account as “an artistic celebration” of Tod’s quality. The ropes, pieces of fabric, and leather interconnected each of the models with one another, and, according to Elle Italia, are part of De Falco’s live performance piece titled Wrapping.