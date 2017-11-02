Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 3

Photo: Diana Tsui

The Cut’s editors cover Fashion Week in real time across multiple channels: Not just this website, but on Instagram and Snapchat, too. Follow our accounts to get the inside view on everything that’s going on, and check this daily compendium for highlights. Editorial director Stella Bugbee, style director Rebecca Ramsey, senior market editor Diana Tsui, senior beauty editor Kathleen Hou, senior fashion news editor Véronique Hyland, and more of the Cut’s team will all be contributing to coverage.

DAY THREE

The highly anticipated Calvin Klein show blew our editors (along with most of the people who were following along) away. Raf Simon’s creative direction sent an inspiring vision of American fashion down the runway. Chromat’s show included an incredibly diverse casting of models including Iskra Lawrence and Carmen Carrera. The night came to a close at Jeremy Scott, where supermodel Gigi Hadid walked in her first NYFW show of the year in an embellished white-leather ensemble.

When you had dinner with King Midas at 7, and have to be at the disco at 8. ✨✨✨ #NYFW @milly A video posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Raf's NEW YORK @calvinklein A photo posted by Rebecca Ramsey (@rebeccarams) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Your own personal Gi-sus. 🙏 @itsjeremyscott 📷: @stellabugbee A video posted by The Cut (@thecut) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Wished I was wearing this @tanyataylor coat right now. 🍒 A photo posted by Diana Tsui (@chupsterette) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:26am PST