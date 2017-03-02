Nicki Minaj Is Here to Close Out the Week With a Delicious Fashion Feud

Photo: Ben Hider/Getty Images for Giuseppe Zanott

While the week has been dominated by Kanye versus CFDA, that conflict has died down a bit, leaving us without a fashion feud. And without further ado, Nicki Minaj just launched a competing beef with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti. Minaj sent out a flurry of tweets and Instagram posts and comments suggesting that Zanotti, who’s designed a number of “Nicki” shoes, needs to, in the words of freelancers everywhere, #RunMeMyCheck. (A refrain that, along with #GiuseppeWhatsGood, was quickly taken up by her legion of fans.)



Zanotti has collaborated with several celebrities — including Zayn Malik, and, back in the day, Kanye himself — on collections, but has no official collaboration with Minaj. However, the rapper claimed on Instagram that the designer has been using her as inspiration without formally enlisting her as a collaborator, even after her agency reached out about the two working together. “The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated,” she warned in a series of tweets, which you can read below. (Oh, and she also threatened to take him in a hypothetical boxing match.) We’ve reached out to a Zanotti rep for a reaction, and will update this when we hear back.



This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Don't care about the money. It's just the disrespect. You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn. 🙏🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017