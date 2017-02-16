Nicole Kidman Almost Married Lenny Kravitz Once

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

In that precocious little decade of the aughts (2000-2010, RIP) the culture found itself in a bit of turmoil: George W. Bush was in the midst of a tumultuous presidency, rock ‘n’ was entering a decidedly sad-guy phase, and one-time Hollywood dream couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were divorced. In such a strange time, you’d be forgiven if you had forgotten the fact that Kidman dated handsome rock star and needer-of-reinforced-leather-pants, Lenny Kravitz, before settling down with fellow Australian Keith Urban in the place all Australians eventually go: Nashville.

However, it wasn’t as casual as it seemed. As Jezebel is reporting, Kidman has admitted that she and Kravitz were more than just an uber-gorgeous item; rather, they were engaged. It didn’t take (as your grandmother might say), but Kidman was very cool about it all, revealing that she knows Kravitz’s daughter Zoë, her co-star in the new HBO series Big Little Lies “because I was engaged to her father,” to Net-A-Porter magazine. Way to drop that big little revelation in there, Nicole. And remember: If two super attractive people can’t make it work, neither can any of us.