Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is many things: talented actress, film producer, wife to Keith Urban and Keith Urban’s haircut. What she is not, however, is a person who knows how to clap.



Her curious palm-only technique was first caught at the 2017 Oscars:

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV — #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

Yet another reminder that stars — they’re nothing like us!