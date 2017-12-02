Photo: Courtesy of Nike

Nike is launching its new “Equality” campaign with a short film directed by Beyoncé’s frequent video collaborator Melina Matsoukas, which will air tonight during the Grammys. It stars LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, Megan Rapinoe, Dalilah Muhammad, Gabby Douglas, and Victor Cruz, with narration by Michael B. Jordan and Alicia Keys singing Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

The brand is also releasing T-shirts that read “Equality” across the chest, as well as a special Black History Month line of sneakers. According to Nike, “The BHM collection has historically provided financial support to Nike’s Ever Higher Fund, which was created to bring mentorship, sport, and all of its benefits to youth and their communities.” The sneaks and shirts will go on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. EST.