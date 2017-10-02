Sometimes All You Need Is a Beautiful Coat

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

What captures the eye of a street-style photographer can really vary. There are the deliberately flashy looks, ones that touch on the big trends of the moment. On the other side are moments that catch your eye because they’re stylish without being over-the-top. This show attendee in a printed coat is exactly that. Her choice in outerwear isn’t tied to a specific trend and feels more like something you would fall in love with while vintage shopping. The yellow is a beautiful shade of marigold and the dramatic sleeves really communicate that this is a special piece. Styled with a cross-body bag, she keeps it young and fresh, making this the chicest look from Fashion Week yesterday.