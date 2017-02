The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

See 30 Years in the Making of the #MyCalvins Instagram Craze

All of Calvin Klein’s underwear ads since Marky Mark.

12:48 p.m.

Neutrals and a Red Lip Is the Ultimate Combination

Our favorite outfit from the second day of New York Fashion Week.

12:43 p.m.

Planned Parenthood Counter-Protest Drowns Out ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ Rally

The ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ rally was outnumbered.

11:59 a.m.

Dressing Like a Gucci Model Is Bound to Get You Noticed

Today’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

11:55 a.m.

2016 Was a Good Year for Adele, Beyoncé, and Few Other Women in Music

In an age of pop-music queens, women created just a small fraction of last year’s popular music.

11:39 a.m.

Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 3

A furry runway, Gigi Hadid, Raf Simons, and more.

11:36 a.m.

Grace Coddington and Raf Simons Partied Last Night at NYFW

Plus: Jason Wu, Joan Smalls, and Diane Kruger.

10:47 a.m.

Behind the Scenes With Kate Spade at the Russian Tea Room

Also: Jason Wu at the St. Regis and VFILES in Times Square.

9:58 a.m.

Whoopi Goldberg Gets Really Frank About the Effects of Aging

Specifically, aging and pubes.

9:20 a.m.

A Couple Broke Up in Burger King’s Instagram Comments

Those Whoppers probably weren’t worth it. (Or were they?)

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

Where to Buy the Comically Large Jackets We Saw at Fashion Week

How to score those street style looks yourself.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

Hands Down, This Show Had the Best Casting at Fashion Week

Getting to know the models at Chromat.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m.

All the Political Statements the Fashion Crowd Is Making During NYFW

From the white bandanna to slogan-printed shirts.

Yesterday at 6:05 p.m.

WATCH: 5 Bad Beauty Habits You Need to Quit

Seriously.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

The Most Anticipated Fashion Show in Decades Turned Out to Be Brilliant

Raf Simons offers an expansive vision of America at Calvin Klein.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

The Most-Loved Piece From Raf Simons’s First Calvin Klein Collection

This yellow coat is the ideal winter topper.

Yesterday at 5:31 p.m.

33 Pairs of Stan Smiths You Can Buy Right Now

Because there’s so much beyond plain white.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The U.S. Army Finally Lifted Its Ban on Dreadlocks

African-American servicewomen are praising the change.

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Sean Spicer’s Press Briefings Get More Viewers Than Actual Soap Operas

Even if a lot of them are hate-watchers.

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

See Kendall Jenner Backstage at New York Fashion Week Day One

Legs and black widows for fall 2017.