Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim welcomed their first kiddo into the world earlier this week. Ali announced the birth with an adorable photo of Sami-Karim and newborn Bari Najma Ali on Instagram.

Ali is doing double Oscar duty this weekend with Hidden Figures, which is nominated for three Oscars, and Moonlight, which is up for eight Oscars. Ali is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight.