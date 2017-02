Photo: KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images

Whether they agree or disagree with his politics, there seems to be one aspect of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau that everyone can come to a consensus on: He has a great butt.

A picture of the walking feminist meme’s butt — in a pair of black slacks — has gone viral, and the internet’s been having a field day with social-media posts dedicated to just how perfect it appears to be.

Justin Trudeau's 🍑 of a butt is the best thing to happen on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/0kKCQR4iQD — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) February 23, 2017

I JUST DISCOVERED THAT JUSTIN TRUDEAU HAS A REALLY NICE BUTT BRB pic.twitter.com/ik4heD9lWd — 7012 (@juvelenah) February 24, 2017

I'm lying on the couch having a sick day but Lord Jesus sent Justin Trudeau's butt to heal me. pic.twitter.com/HmgU1J2euH — Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) February 24, 2017

Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017

I usually try not to post about politics on twitter, but I'm ready to start a conversation about Justin Trudeau's butt — Connor (@ConnorPLeighton) February 23, 2017

Me: Why is everybody posting photos of Justin Trudeau's butt, it's just a butt, c'mon.

Me, five minutes later: What is this butt sorcery — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) February 24, 2017

Must end this evening on happier note. *tries to figure out how to find pics of Justin Trudeau's butt w/o googling "Justin Trudeau's butt"* — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) February 24, 2017

You vs. the guy she tells you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/XRwHQezDqJ — Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) February 24, 2017

And, of course, no viral image of a politician’s butt is complete without some insight from mom …