These J.Crew Backstage Shots Will Make You Want to Do Cartwheels and Blow Kisses

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy of Bosco

J.Crew has done it again. For the second season in a row, they put together a relaxed presentation where a group of real people hangs out, shows off the latest collection, and makes you jealous you aren’t one of these “friends of the brand.” This all means that instead of having the usual hectic war room behind the scenes, the J.Crew backstage is a chill, no-frills prep area where cool kids mingle with other equally cool kids.

The cast and crew came together in the Bosco photo booth to strike some poses (and do some cartwheels) while celebrating the show. Click ahead for a look at the backstage antics of the fall/winter 2017 J.Crew presentation.