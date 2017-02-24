Bella Hadid and Tom Ford Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

For Milan fashion shows this week, celebrities moved the partying to Italy. Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Anna Cleveland, and more models posed for glamorous shots at a Bulgari dinner party. Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wore all black to celebrate the brand’s new eyewear collection with Luxottica.

Back in New York, former Upper East Side socialite (via Gossip Girl) Leighton Meester ventured downtown for the opening of Saks Fifth Avenue’s men’s store in Brookfield Place. Tom Ford attended the Writers Guild Awards in L.A. Click ahead to see some of the best party pics from this week.