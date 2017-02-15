Chloë Sevigny and Spike Lee Partied Last Night at NYFW

If there were an award for most avid partygoer at Fashion Week, Caroline Issa would certainly win. The Tank magazine fashion director showed up at three different events last night in two great outfits: a full-sleeve polka-dot dress to celebrate Moncler Grenoble and Adam Lippes, and a baby-blue shearling coat to toast Delfina Delettrez’s new collection.

Elsewhere, models gathered at Baja East’s after-party at the golden-walled Gilded Lily in Chelsea. Sara Sampaio paired an oversize sweatshirt with heeled booties, Maria Borges shimmied in a sky-blue fringed crop top, and Winnie Harlow posed for photos in a gold-striped track jacket with Shaun Ross. Click ahead to see Chloë Sevigny, Tamu McPherson, Olivia Palermo, Leandra Medine, and more celebrities partying at New York Fashion Week last night.