Chrissy Teigen and Samira Wiley Partied This Week

With New York Fashion Week and the Oscars on the horizon, this week party season ramped up for celebrities on both coasts. At the Girls final-season premiere after-party in New York, Jenna Lyons appeared in a leopard-print coat over a pink jumpsuit; Lena Dunham wore dramatic pink eye shadow. Elsewhere, in a space with a smashed-up Cadillac as the room’s centerpiece, Public School celebrated its first official store opening as part of the CFDA’s Retail Lab.

In Los Angeles, SAG Award–winners Samira Wiley and Millie Bobby Brown posed for photos at the Netflix after-party. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the Producers Guild Awards, while Cara Delevingne made a casual appearance (white T-shirt, top knot) at the Wheeler premiere. Click ahead to see Zosia Mamet, Emily Blunt, and more celebrities in the best party pics from this week.