Cindy Crawford and Leona Lewis Partied Last Night at NYFW

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

Most teens wouldn’t be caught dead partying with their parents, but that’s apparently not the case when your mom is Cindy Crawford. Last night the supermodel and her 15-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber wore sparkling outfits at a Marc Jacobs Beauty penthouse party held in Gerber’s honor — she’s one of the brand’s beauty ambassadors. Also in attendance: Kate Moss’s sister Lottie Moss, who wore a matching dark-green jacket and skirt, and singer Leona Lewis in red feathers.

Elsewhere, fashion insiders toasted Juicy Couture’s new collection over dinner at the French restaurant Maman. (No velour tracksuits were spotted.) Click ahead to see more of the best party pics from last night at New York Fashion Week.