This Artist Turns Couture Into Walking Sculptures

View Slideshow Photo: © Daniel Lismore: Be yourself; Everyone Else is Taken; Skira Rizzoli; 2017. Images © Colin Douglas Gray

Thirty-two-year-old London-based artist Daniel Lismore calls his artwork “fabric monsters” — he designs over-the-top outfits that he wears on a day-to-day basis. Recently featured at the SCAD Museum of Art in Atlanta, Lismore uses a mix of couture and designer pieces (Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen are two of his favorite brands), clothing he stitched himself, and objects he picked up on travels around the world. The new book Daniel Lismore: Be Yourself, Everyone Else is Already Taken, out February 14 from Rizzoli, showcases his most extravagant designs.

“What I really want people to understand is that I do exist like this,” Lismore said about the clothing shown in the book. “I spend my life like this. It’s okay to be whoever you want to be.” For both the exhibit and the book, Lismore chose 32 looks of about 4,000 pieces he created and kept in storage. The collection includes intricately beaded gowns, Victorianesque headpieces that resemble miniature ships and birds’ nests, and Andy Warhol–inspired graphic prints. Lismore said he dresses conservatively, covers his hair with a hijab or scarf, and wears gloves underneath his pieces, allowing him to “paint with fabric.” Click ahead to preview the book.