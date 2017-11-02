Grace Coddington and Raf Simons Partied Last Night at NYFW

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

Designers spent Friday night letting loose after finally getting to show their new collections earlier that day. Following his show — the most anticipated of the season — Raf Simons hosted the Calvin Klein party, where model Hanne Gaby Odiele whipped her hair and the Martinez brothers posed for photos. Jeremy Scott and Jason Wu both joined in on group pics at their respective celebrations: Scott with a gaggle of cool kids and Wu with some polished ladies, including Emily Ratajkowski and Diane Kruger.

