Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell Star in This New Fashion Book

View Slideshow Photo: Courtesy Albert Watson

In 1977, designer Anna Molinari founded the Italian fashion house Blumarine with her late husband, Gianpaolo Tarabini, as an eponymous ode to the Mediterranean sea, one of their favorite places to visit. Molinari incorporated the sea’s bright colors in her designs but focused more on roses — she once explained Blumarine’s rose pieces were meant to not only celebrate the power of female seduction, but also to spread the message of “Make love, not war.” Designer Franco Moschino nicknamed Molinari the “Queen of Roses,” a moniker that continues to resonate in Blumarine’s signature leopard-rose prints today.

The book Blumarine: Anna Molinari, out today from Rizzoli, chronicles the brand’s evolution over the past 40 years, featuring fashion spreads and ad campaigns that starred Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Monica Belucci. Click ahead to preview the book.