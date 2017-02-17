Janelle Monáe and Rosario Dawson Partied Last Night at NYFW

New York Fashion Week shows came to an end yesterday afternoon after the Marc Jacobs show, but the partying did not. Janelle Monáe wore a black-and-white-spotted fur coat with a red beret to see R&B artist Jidenna perform at Kola House in the Meatpacking District. Rosario Dawson celebrated the New York store opening of Studio 189, a brand she co-founded that promotes African-inspired fashion designs. Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter was there in a ribbon-embroidered jacket. Click ahead to see more of the best party pics from the last day of New York Fashion Week.

