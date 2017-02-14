Jenna Lyons and Kim Gordon Partied Last Night at NYFW

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

The best way to counteract a case of the Mondays? Party it away. Celebrities convened at an array of fetes throughout the city as New York Fashion Week reached its halfway point. Kim Gordon stayed true to her rock-star roots in a leather jacket at the Purple Fashion magazine dinner. And more punk-inspired looks were found at the FRAME dinner, where guests received personalized biker vests. Laura Love and Jeanne Damas showed theirs off while chowing down on a Caviar Kaspia feast.

Guests broke out their finest cocktail attire for Edie Parker’s presentation and party at the gilded Plaza Athénée, where Tamu McPherson and Aurora James took a group photo. Click ahead to see Jenna Lyons, Natalie Joos, Jason Wu, and more living it up last night at NYFW.