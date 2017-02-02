What Aging Gracefully Looks Like After 100

View Slideshow Photo: Karsten Thormaehlen

In the new book Aging Gracefully, photographer Karsten Thormaehlen shot 52 portraits of men and women over 100 years old. The project took him to four continents, from Munich to New York to Nagasaki, Japan. “It’s not a book on death or almost-death,” he told the Cut. “It’s a book on the power and beauty of life.”

Each photo is accompanied by a short caption describing the centenarian, but Thormaehlen emphasized he wants viewers to focus on his subjects’ features. “Look more into the face and interpret it through the lines of the face, the eyes,” he said.

The ten women shown here live all over the world, including Oklahoma, France, Peru, and Ecuador. (Fun fact: Women consistently outrank men on lists of “oldest people in the world” — of the 44 oldest people in the world right now, 43 of them are women.) Click ahead to preview the book, out March 7 from Chronicle Books.

