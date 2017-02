View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Camo made a comeback outside the New York Fashion Week: Men’s shows this week, paired with knits and bright patterns. Luka Sabbat wore a camo shirt under an oversize coat. Stylist Julie Ragolia wore a camo puffer coat with polka dots. All-black was the go-to for everyone else — leather jackets, tapered trousers, and one Stranger Things--inspired sweatshirt. Luis Carter wore a Louis Vuitton top hat.

Click ahead to see more of the best street style from the New York Men’s shows.