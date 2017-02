View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Cold temperatures and snowfall during the men’s shows in New York this week inspired an array of bold outerwear. Accessories were utilitarian for winter, too, like sneakers and black beanies. Joseph Frederick Oxley paired a floor-length denim coat with a floral-printed shirt. Nick Wooster wore a shearling leather jacket with combat boots.

