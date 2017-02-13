Tavi Gevinson and Seth Meyers Partied Last Night at NYFW

View Slideshow Photo: BFA

With Valentine’s Day approaching, celebs were feeling pink when getting ready for Sunday night’s parties. Tavi Gevinson wore a bright salmon skirt suit with pearl buttons to Miu Miu’s film screening. Chloë Sevigny looked out of this world in a hot pink dress in a cosmic print at the same event. Emily Ratajkowski chose a pale rosy suit to celebrate Diane von Furstenburg’s fall collection.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson pal and designer Waris Ahluwalia smized with DJ Mia Moretti at the Public School after-party. Jourdan Dunn shared a sweet hug with Edward Enninful, and Seth Meyers and Fran Lebowitz chatted as seatmates at the DVF dinner. Click ahead to see Zosia Mamet, Derek Blasberg, and more partying at New York Fashion Week last night.