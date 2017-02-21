View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Last weekend at London Fashion Week, the street-style crowd turned to the city’s punk ’70s roots with some leather-heavy wardrobe choices. Model Adwoa Aboah paired a leather jacket with a black hoodie. Stylist Rachael Rodgers wore leather pants and black vinyl boots. Veronika Heilbrunner wore a Metallica-logo shirt under a black dress stitched together with metal rings.

Others wore blue — we saw bright-cobalt sweaters, oversize fur coats, blue hair, blue jeans, and a stylish Canadian tuxedo. Click ahead to see more of the best street style from London Fashion Week.