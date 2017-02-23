The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Gucci had one of the most anticipated shows at Milan Fashion Week yesterday, presenting a postapocalyptic playground of androgynous designs on a runway fashioned like a glass greenhouse. Naturally, Alessandro Michele inspired nearly everyone to wear Gucci, including Hari Nef and her dog. There were Gucci shoes, bags (like Veronika Heilbrunner’s striking scarlet-red purse), and coats (see: A$AP Rocky). Yeezy’s breakout star Halima Aden made an appearance. Christine Centenera wore all black.

Click ahead to see the best street style from day one of Milan Fashion Week. We’ll update this slideshow with more images each day.