View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

The wild snowstorm that hit New York’s first day of Fashion Week didn’t deter the street-style crowd, but it did require an impressive array of winter boots and massive coats. Leandra Medine wore red boots that still looked great while stomping through the slush. Most people wore black leather or shearling jackets, but a few coats actually brightened up the day, like Tamu McPherson’s colorful zebra-striped fur.

Accessories were just as bright — Brie Sara Welch carried a cobalt blue bag, Jenny Walton wore a striped red pom-pom beanie, and Lisa Aiken wore a wool rainbow shawl. Click ahead to see more of the best street style from New York Fashion Week.