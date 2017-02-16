Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

When GOP lawmakers head to their home states this weekend for President’s Day, many of them will be greeted by a special treat: rallies, town halls, and other events hosted by supporters of Planned Parenthood, who would like to remind their representatives that they don’t want to see the organization defunded.

Nearly 100 pro-Planned Parenthood events are set to take place across the country over the long weekend, starting on Saturday, the Hill reports. Many of the events are being organized by Planned Parenthood’s “Defenders” program, with the aim of pushing back on Republican efforts to defund the organization. The rallies and town halls will vary from state to state: In Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood patients from Speaker Paul Ryan’s district are set to attend; in Nevada, voters from Republican senator Dean Heller (who is up for reelection in 2018) will be voicing their support for the organization.