Pornhub Is Trying a Different Approach to Teaching You About Sex

Photo: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

On Wednesday, leading adult-entertainment site Pornhub launched a new venture: a sex-ed site called the “Sexual Wellness Center.” Located at the entirely hilarious URL of http://www.pornhub.com/sex, it will offer information on a range of topics, from STDs and IUDs to transgender issues and consent.

It’s helmed by Dr. Laurie Betito, a clinical psychologist who specializes in sex therapy and has over three decades of experience, and includes a variety of contributors with expertise in the field.

“We understand the importance of educating the general public on a wide range of topics pertaining to sexual health and awareness, and saw an opportunity to deliver knowledge and understanding through renowned doctors and experts,” Pornhub’s vice president, Corey Price, said in a press release.

Hey, it beats the abstinence-only route.