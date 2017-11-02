Pregnant Ciara Dances to Whitney Houston in This Instagram Video

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Ciara, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Russell Wilson, pledged allegiance to Whitney Houston with a choreographed mini music video set to “I’m Every Woman.” Like, she jumps onto a couch and everything. Ciara’s Instagram game is not to be sniffed at, that’s for sure.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Chaka Khan originally performed “I’m Every Woman,” which was written by Ashford and Simpson. Houston’s version, which was nominated for a Grammy, is equally awesome. February 11 is the fifth anniversary of the untimely death of Houston.